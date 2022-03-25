Post box toppers: Are there any near you?

Mark Davis
Now that spring is here have you been spotting spectacular woolly toppers on post boxes?
The trend isn't new, but the recent sunshine has made them look amazing!
So we want to know if you have seen any near you? And do you know who is making them?
If you have seen them, take a photo and send it in using the uploader! You can also let us know in the comments if you've seen one!
The Secret Yarn Bomber
