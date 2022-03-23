Afghanistan: Taliban will no longer reopen high schools for girls

Getty Images Many girls were sent home after arriving at school on Wednesday

The Taliban have gone back on their decision to allow girls in Afghanistan to return to secondary schools.

They say the reversal is down to a decision that needs to be made on the uniform girls will wear once they're back in classrooms.

Schools across the country were set to open on Wednesday after months of restrictions since the Taliban seized power in August last year following the collapse of the former government.

However, the education ministry abruptly announced girls' secondary schools would stay shut, causing confusion and leaving lots of girls disappointed and upset.

Many had talked about how happy and excited they were to be back in the classroom, and some had shown up at their campuses only to be told to go home.

Parents were also left angered by the sudden decision. It comes just a week after the education ministry announced the opening of schools for all students, including girls.

"We inform all girls' high schools and those schools that [have] female students above class six that they are off until the next order," the education ministry's notice said.

It said schools would reopen after a decision over uniform worn by female students was made in accordance with "Sharia law and Afghan tradition".

Journalist Mahbouba Seraj, who is also an activist in Afghanistan and the founder of the Afghan Women's Network, responded to the swift U-turn.

"The excuse they gave was 'you don't have the proper hijab on'. There was no ruling, they just decided this morning that the hijab was not proper, for whatever reason," she told the BBC.

She added that girls' school uniforms in Afghanistan are "pretty covered up" and that education is segregated by gender.

Why is girls' education a big issue in Afghanistan?

The Taliban's latest decision isn't the first time limits have been placed on girls receiving an education in Afghanistan.

Girls and women were banned from attending schools and universities during the last Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001. During that time, women were also not allowed to work.

Since the Taliban took over the country again last August, only girls' primary schools along with all boys' schools have remained open in most of the country.

The group has said they'll be doing things differently this time around while they're in power, but many people still have lots of concerns about how girls and women are and will continue to be treated.