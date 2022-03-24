The Women's Six Nations is kicking off this weekend, and ahead of the big rugby tournament Martin went to meet some of the players from the Welsh side.

Earlier this year in January the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) made history when they were awarded 12 full time professional contracts to players, including captain Siwan Lillicrap, Carys Phillips and Elinor Snowsill.

This meant that the women can now concentrate on rugby as their full-time job, whereas previously they had to have other jobs to support their rugby career.

Martin spoke to professional player Jasmine Joyce to find out what this means to her, as well as speaking to some young rugby fans to find out how the news makes them feel.