Check out these amazing newly discovered glass frogs

Jaime Culebras Glass frogs have translucent skin on their bellies, meaning you can see their organs, and even their eggs like this lady frog

Nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you, that really is the inside of a frog!

This incredible little frog is part of the glass frog family, and is one of two newly discovered species identified by researchers in the Andes in Ecuador, South America.

The new species are named the Mashpi glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium mashpi) and the Nouns' glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium nouns).

Glass frogs are known for having see-through skin on their bellies, meaning you can see their organs, like their heart and liver.

Jaime Culebras This male Mashpi glass frog is protecting its eggs before they hatch

"At first, when we started to collect them, we thought they were the same species," said Juan Manuel Guayasamin, an evolutionary biologist at Universidad San Francisco de Quito, and one of the researchers on the expedition who found the frogs.

However when they used a special technique to look more closely at the frogs' DNA they "were surprised to learn they actually sport large genetic differences."

This is what scientists call cryptic diversity - when animals look the same, but are actually different species when you look at their DNA.

What is DNA? DNA is the building blocks of all life on Earth, it's what makes you, YOU! It is a chemical that carries genetic information which has all the instructions that a living thing needs to grow, and function.

Juan also said that both frogs live quite near to each other in the wild, only about 13 miles apart, but he thinks that a valley between the two frogs meant that the two groups evolved separately over time into different species.

"When you have populations separated by a geographic barrier, you start having an accumulation of mutations in each group, and in time, they become genetically different." he said.

Did you know? There are around 156 known species of glass frogs in the world, and most of them can be found in the northern Andes and Central America.

Scientists think that glass frogs have see-though bellies to help them to camouflage from predators by blending into the leaves they sit on.

The researchers have said that both new species of frog should be listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) Red List of Threatened Species - a list that monitors the conservation status of animals and plants.

One of the biggest threats to the frogs in the wild is the farming and mining industry.

Scientists are worried that these could have a big impact on the frogs' natural habitat.

"If a mining company came in and destroyed the few streams where we know these frogs exist, that's probably extinction for the species," said Becca Brunner, co-author of the study.