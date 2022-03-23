Raheem Sterling and Prince William play football together

PA Media The Manchester City player is in Jamaica as part of his efforts to improve the lives of young people through his foundation

Playing football with a professional player recognised all over the world isn't an opportunity many people get, but Prince William has done just that!

He got the chance to play alongside Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in Jamaica.

Raheem, who was born in Jamaica's capital city of Kingston, was given special permission by England manager Gareth Southgate to travel even though the national team are playing Switzerland in a friendly in London at the weekend.

He's in Jamaica as part of his efforts to improve the lives of young people through the Raheem Sterling Foundation, which works with people in the Caribbean nation, Manchester and London to give disadvantaged youths opportunities to break out of poverty.

Reuters Prince William looked very excited during the game

Sterling's kickabout with Prince William was part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's current tour of the Caribbean to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lots of people stood behind a wire fence to watch the game unfold. Raheem Sterling received huge applause whenever he touched the ball and there were also cheers for Prince William.

Reuters Lots of people turned up to watch Sterling play

As part of the tour, the duke and duchess visited Trench Town, the Kingston neighbourhood where singer Bob Marely grew up. They also went to the Trench Town Culture Yard museum, which celebrates reggae music.

The couple then played drums with some local musicians in the courtyard where the singer learned to perform.

Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge played drums with local musicians in the courtyard where singer Bob Marley learned to perform

They were also given the opportunity to meet Jamaica's bobsleigh team, and talked about the film Cool Runnings, which is all about the 1988 Jamaican Winter Olympics team. The duke said it was "one of our favourites".

The royals' tour of the Caribbean has been met with some protests. People gathered at the British embassy in Kingston with placards and accused the monarchy of benefitting from the "blood, tears and sweat" of slaves. They demanded the British monarchy pay for the wrongs done during slavery.

Reuters The duke and duchess sat in a bobsleigh during their Caribbean tour

The current tour comes just a few months after Barbados removed the Queen as its official head of state, a move that some in Jamaica are also calling for, as well as for a formal acknowledgement of slavery.

Reuters Some protesters gathered in Kingston with placards and accused the monarchy of benefitting from the hard work of slaves

The duke is expected to address the issue of slavery during a speech at a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

You can read more about slavery and the slave trade here.