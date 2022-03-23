play
Scottish students to keep wearing facemasks

Last updated at 08:13
Students at secondary schools in Scotland will keep wearing facemasks in communal areas after the Easter holidays.

The Scottish government confirmed that this rule would be in place for all secondary schools in Scotland.

Masks would need to be worn by students and teachers when moving between classes, in busy corridors.

There has been an increase in the number of people catching Covid in Scotland, with many teachers and pupils absent, and at least six schools have closed and returned to remote learning from home.

A spokesperson from the Scottish government said: "Following the Easter break, face coverings will continue to be required in communal areas for staff and secondary school pupils.

"This national guidance will apply in every school in Scotland."

Students in Scotland haven't had to wear masks while sitting in classrooms since 28 February.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted the change had been made "at the right time and in line with expert advice".

The guidance for wearing masks in classrooms was removed in England in January, with Wales following Scotland by removing the rule on 28 February.

From 21 March, students aged 11 or older in Northern Ireland no longer had to wear face coverings in classrooms.

  • I think it’s fair since covid is very ripe right now since I have covid

comments
comments
comments
