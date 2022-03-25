World Cup 2022: Wales are one match away from World Cup qualifiction

Getty Images

Wales are one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup!

Last night they beat Austria 2-1 in a semi final qualifier for the international football competition starting in November.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale helped his team by scoring both goals. They now will face either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the tournament.

If Wales qualify, it will be their first World Cup in over SIXTY years!

Wales beat Austria on home ground in the Cardiff City Stadium

Following their win, Wales manager, Robert Page, said: "I don't think it's sunk in properly yet. What a game, what a night, what an occasion."

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said the result "means everything."

"We have come a long way since the early days and this would be the icing on the cake, to qualify."

Ukraine's match against Scotland has been postponed

To qualify for the competition Wales now have to play a World Cup play-off final match against Scotland or Ukraine.

Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine had to be postponed as Fifa decided to delay the match because of the ongoing war in the country.

The game between the two sides is currently scheduled to happen in June.

Instead, Scotland played a friendly match against Poland. The Tartan Army was denied a seventh win in a row as Poland scored a last-minute penalty to earn a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Did you know? The World Cup finals will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December. The competition, which is normally held during the summer months, is happening in the winter because of the very hot temperatures in the country.

North Macedonia will play Portugal next week in the play-off final

Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 champions will not play in the World Cup.

Italy lost against North Macedonia 1-0, defender Giorgio Chiellini said his team-mates are "destroyed and crushed" after losing their play-off match.

It means the European champions will miss their second World Cup in a row after also failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

