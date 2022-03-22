Fortnite: Why has building been removed and will it be making a return?

EPic Games Building has been removed from the latest season of Fortnite

The newest season of Fortnite is here, but if you've already been playing, you may have noticed a big difference!

The ability for players to build walls, shelters and other structures has been removed.

It's all part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 update and the change has been confirmed by video game developer, Epic Games.

"Building has been wiped out!" it said in a statement. However, players can now make use of an Overshield to stay protected.

"To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it's your Overshield that'll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0."

So why exactly has building been removed this season? Well, it's thought the move will help make the game more challenging for players who can also make use of some new defence mechanics. As well as the Overshield, there are some pretty cool movement upgrades too.

EPIC GAMES The new season also comes with several new upgrades

Players can now sprint faster, bash down doors with shoulders while moving or slide into them to open, and they can also pull themselves up with their hands if they fail to successfully make a big jump.

It's not yet known when building will come back to the game's main mode, but the feature can still be used in the Competitive and Arena game modes.

What do you think about the change?

Do you want to bring back building or are you liking the new season without it? Let us know in the comments!