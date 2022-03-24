Could this be the most expensive 20th Century artwork ever?

Reuters The painting could sell for $200 million at auction

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe could become the most expensive piece of artwork from the 20th Century to be sold EVER!

The picture, created by artist Andy Warhol in 1964, is estimated to fetch $200 million (£151 million) when it goes up for auction in May. That would set a brand new record, according to the auction house Christie's.

The screen-print known as 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' shows the film star with bright yellow hair, a pink face and light blue eyeshadow. It's one of five similar paintings of Marilyn Monroe created by Warhol.

The artist is believed to have used a technique to create the images which he later chose to never use again.

"It was way too complicated, way too involved," said Alex Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st Century art.

Getty Images Andy Warhol created lots of pictures of actress Marilyn Monroe

All the money from the sale of the portrait, which is being offered up by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich, will be used to help improve the lives of children around the world.

If the sale of the painting does reach $200 million, it would smash the previous record for an Andy Warhol piece.

Christie's says the highest price paid for a Warhol was for the painting "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)," which sold for $105 million (£79 million) in 2013.