Spring Statement 2022: What is it and how does it affect me?

The UK government's Spring Statement will be announced to Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday 23 March.

It is put together by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who is the person in charge of the country's money.

Mr Sunak will do this with help from his team, which is known as the Treasury.

Normally, the Spring Statement would just involve letting the country know how the economy is doing, and is less important than the Budget speech.

But many people want the chancellor to go further this time and announce plans to tackle big rises in the cost of living.

What does 'the cost of living' mean? The cost of living is the cost of basic things we all need - like food, housing, water, heating, transport and clothes. When these rise in price it makes it harder for people on low wages to afford the extra money these things cost.

Why is the cost of living going up?

Getty Images Prices and bills could continue to rise for families across the UK

When Mr Sunak delivered his Budget in October 2021, he said that that the UK economy was expected to grow in 2022, as things improved after the pandemic.

But a lot has happened since then.

The cost of living has continued to rise, due to a number of reasons - mostly notably the increase in oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine could push food and energy prices higher still.

Reuters Rishi Sunak last outlined his plans on what the government will spend money on in October's Budget

The Bank of England has warned that inflation - the rise in the cost of goods and services over a period of time will rise, and remain high for a while.

If prices rise too much, people could be put off spending their money to buy things, which could then in turn stop the economy growing.

Given all of these things, the chancellor may be forced to bring in measures to help fix these problems.

What measures could the chancellor take?

Getty Images The cost of filling up your family car with fuel keeps rising

Petrol and diesel prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is because the UK gets some of its oil from Russia.

More than 50 Conservative MPs have called for a cut in a tax called fuel duty, which makes up part of the price when you buy petrol, diesel or other fuels for vehicles or heating.

However, Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, who represents the rival Labour Party, suggests that this is not enough and would only lower the price of filling up a car with petrol by £2.

What are 'duties'? These are extra taxes charged on certain things like cigarettes, alcohol and petrol. Most of the money people pay for these goes to the government as 'duty'.

Another area the chancellor could look at is benefits. This is money that people can get if they don't have a job, are on a low income or are ill or disabled, so they can afford to live.

Next month, the government will increase benefits, such as Universal Credit, by 3.1%, but dozens of charities want the chancellor to go further.

The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks across the UK, along with Save the Children UK and the Child Poverty Action Group has urged Rishi Sunak to increase benefits further.

Why do we have a Spring Statement?

Just like you decide how to spend your pocket money, the government has to decide how it's going to spend its money.

It's important that it then tells the nation how it plans to do this.

The sorts of things the government has to spend money on include services like schools, hospitals, the police and housing.

To find out more about where the government actually gets its money from, check out Newsround's guide to the Budget.

Does the Spring Statement affect me?

Getty Images The Stepchange charity survey by YouGov found nearly half of 25-49 year olds expect to struggle to pay bills

You might not think it, but the Spring Statement will affect your life.

Adults can find they have more or less money to spend - which could mean more or less pocket money for you!

Some parts of the Spring Statement affect the whole of the UK.

Others, such as education, only affect England. This is because Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make their own decisions on those areas.