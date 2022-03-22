Soccer Aid 2022: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

The line-up for this year's Soccer Aid has been announced with news that it will be held in a NEW location!

Taking place every year, the celebrity football event raises money for children's charity, Unicef.

Soccer Aid kicks off on 12 June at the West Ham's ground - the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford - where the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics were held.

So who's playing? From a world-class athlete to a former boy band star, read on to find out who has been announced to take part!

Who is playing for England?

Former One Direction star and singer-songwriter Liam Payne will captain England during the match. Payne says he is "determined to lead England to victory" and that "the captain's armband is a real honour."

England's team includes presenter and ex footie player Gary Neville, presenter Chunkz, singer Tom Grennan and comedian Alex Brooker. Brooker wears a prosthetic leg and will become the first physically disabled player to take part in Soccer Aid.

"When I was a baby, my parents didn't even know if I'd end up being able to walk, so to be involved in something like this is special," the comedian says.

Who is playing for the rest of the world?

Getty Images Usain Bolt will return to London 10 years on from his gold-medal wins at the same stadium in the London 2012 Olympics!

Record-breaking athlete Usain Bolt will be captain of the World XI (World Eleven) team. The retired Jamaican sprinter will return to the same stadium where he won three Olympic gold medals.

His teammates include comedian Mo Gilligan, former Manchester United Captain Patrice Evra, and footballer and singer Chelcee Grimes.

Who are the Soccer Aid 2022 managers?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will manage World XI - the team won the 2021 game last year 3-0, and footie legend Harry Redknapp will be leading England.

Did you know? The event has raised more then £60 million since 2006 with the money this year going towards helping Unicef provide vaccines and protect children in tough times, including the war in Ukraine.

Former Lioness and BBC Football Focus host Alex Scott, and presenters Dermot O'Leary and Maya Jama will be on presenting, reporting and pundit duties for the match.

Robbie Williams is set to perform a special performance at half time.

More announcements are set to come over the upcoming weeks.