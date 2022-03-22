Oscars 2022: Hollywood's biggest awards to include 'fan favourite'

Sony Could the new fan favourite category mean Spider-Man gets some Oscar recognition?

The movie world's biggest and most important awards, the Oscars, return on Sunday 27 March.

The 94th Academy Awards, as they more formally known, will celebrate the year's best films at a big ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

This year, Covid restrictions have eased and the ceremony is returning to normal.

So the organisers of the Oscars are pulling out all the stops in an effort to make sure the award show's TV viewing figures bounce back after a few bad years.

The 'fan favourite' award

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya talk fame, mental health and representation in movies

The most interesting new addition this year is the fan favourite prize - an attempt to reward more successful blockbuster films during the ceremony.

Without this new prize, some of 2021's biggest hits, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die, would not have had any nominations in the major categories.

Meryl Johnson, the Academy's vice president of digital marketing, said the introduction of fan favourite would "help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony".

Getty Images Camila Cabello's Cinderella was not loved by film critics, but the popstar's dedicated fans could help it win an Oscar

Voting was opened to the public for two weeks.

However, people could vote up to 20 times a day, which meant the voting process could be overrun by organised fan groups. Which is exactly what happened.

Although Spider-Man still has a good shot, the Camila Cabello-starring Cinderella musical could end up being recognised at the Oscars instead.

Encanto cast set to perform live

Disney Fans will be able to talk about little else after We Don't Talk About Bruno makes its live debut

One of the biggest worldwide chart hits of the past year was from the Disney movie, Encanto.

We Don't Talk About Bruno even spent seven weeks at number 1 in the UK charts.

So the Oscars are going all in, announcing that the cast of Encanto will perform the smash hit song live for the first time during the ceremony.

Bizarrely, a different track from Encanto - Dos Oruguitas - is the one actually nominated for best original song.

Encanto is also nominated for best animated feature and best original score.