Ukraine: Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will perform at concert to raise money for refugees

A concert to raise money for the people of Ukraine will be held in Birmingham on 29 March .

More than three million people are now believed to have fled Ukraine after Russia invaded the country at the end of February.

Singers Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran and band Snow Patrol have all be confirmed to perform at the concert which will be broadcast on ITV.

"As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we're focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can," she said.

Scottish singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé and American artist Gregory Porter will also be taking part and more acts are set to be confirmed.

"I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis," said Sandé.

The two-hour broadcast will feature short films alongside the musical performances which focus on the ongoing efforts to support Ukrainian refugees and the difficulties faced by those affected by the conflict.

The money raised from the concert will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

