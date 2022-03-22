Daffodils are blooming and bulbs are bursting. Spring has officially sprung, and this time of year is great for spotting rare red squirrels because they're out and about feeding on new shoots and flowers!

The cute creatures are native to the UK, but constantly under threat by the diseases grey squirrels carry.

Shanequa went to meet squirrel expert, Molly, to find out more about the animal and what is being done to help protect them thrive in the UK.

Molly says it's really important to tell your local conservation organisation if you see a red squirrel, so they can find out more about the furry animal and keep track of where they live!