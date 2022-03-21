Exams in Sri Lanka cancelled due to paper shortage

Getty Images Millions of students in Sri Lanka have had their term tests cancelled due to the paper shortage

Sri Lanka has had to cancel exams for millions of its students after the country ran out of printing paper.

Colombo, which is Sri Lanka's largest city, doesn't have enough money at the moment to import paper from other nations, according to officials. The country is currently dealing with its worst financial crisis since it gained independence back in 1948.

Sri Lanka's independence After 150 years of British rule Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948. Back then it was called Celon back but was renamed Sri Lanka in 1972.

Education authorities said the country's term tests, which were due to take place in late March, have now been postponed because of the shortage.

"School principals cannot hold the tests as printers are unable to secure foreign exchange to import necessary paper and ink," the department of Education of the Western Province said.

It's not yet known when the exams will be able to happen and official sources in the country have said the lack of paper could hold up tests for around two thirds of the country's 4.5 million students.

Term tests are a really important part of the education system in Sri Lanka. They help to determine whether students move on to the next level at the end of the school year.

What's caused the financial crisis in Sri Lanka?

EPA Sri Lanka is currently experiencing an economic crisis

There are many reasons why Sri Lanka is struggling.

Sri Lanka usually makes a lot of money from tourism but very few people have been travelling to the country over the last two years because of the global covid pandemic.

Another way Sri Lanka makes a lot of money is through farming - growing tea, rice and other foods.

But a sudden ban on pesticides (chemicals that kill insects which eat crops) has meant farmers aren't growing enough healthy crops to sell around the world - or in Sri Lanka.

This is causing food shortages in the country and sending prices higher. It also means money that is normally made from selling these crops to other countries is being lost.

Reuters People have had to queue for things like fuel in Sri Lanka due to a shortage

Sri Lanka's changing governments over many years have each borrowed money from countries around the world and now the country is struggling with these huge debts.

Long queues have formed across the country for groceries and oil, and the government has introduced electricity blackouts and the rationing of items like milk powder, sugar, lentils and rice.

The South Asian nation has said it will be seeking assistance from a global financial institution known as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help fix its current debt crisis and strengthen its foreign reserves.