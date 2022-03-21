Northern Ireland: Masks no longer required in post-primary schools

Reuters Pupils will no longer have to wear face-coverings in classrooms

Post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland - children aged 11 and older - will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms.

Masks had been a requirement for pupils since the start of term in August 2021.

But the Northern Ireland Assembly's education minister announced she was removing the requirement from 21 March.

It brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, where similar guidance for school pupils has been introduced.

The guidance was removed in England in January, while Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland removed face-coverings as a requirement in classrooms on 28 February.

The previous coronavirus advice from the Department for Education to schools in Northern Ireland was guidance rather than law.

It had recommended that post-primary pupils wear a face-covering in classrooms, school corridors and other areas like toilets.

Primary pupils do not have to wear masks in school but are encouraged to do so on school transport.