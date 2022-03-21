Six Nations 2022: France lift men's title for first time in 12 years

PA Media France beat England 25-13 to lift their first title in 12 years

France have won this year's men's Six Nations rugby union tournament.

It's the first time the men's French team have won the title in 12 years and they secured a Grand Slam victory too - which means they didn't lose a single match this year!

They were crowned champions after beating England 25-13 in front of a home crowd at the Stade de France in Paris.

Ireland finished second in the table, winning the 'Triple Crown' as the best home nation team.

It was a close race this year, with France needing to win their final match against England in order to lift the title.

It was third time lucky for the French, having finished runners-up last year and in 2020.

The 'Triple Crown' is a special prize that only the four home unions - England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland - are able to win.

A team can only win the triple crown if they beat all three of the other home sides.

It was also an important weekend for Italy. They stunned Wales with a last-minute 22-21 win in Cardiff.

It was Italy's first win in a men's Six Nations game in seven years.

All eyes are now on the 2022 Women's Six Nations which kicks off on Saturday 26 March. England's women's team are the current holders of the trophy.

What did you think of this year's tournament? Who do you think will win the women's title? Let us know in the comments below..