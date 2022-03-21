FA Cup 2022: Which teams are through to the semi-finals?

Getty Images Only four teams are left in the race to win the famous FA Cup trophy

There are only four football teams left in the famous FA Cup competition after a busy weekend of matches.

They have now booked their places in the FA Cup semi-finals, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of 16/17 April.

But who made it through and who will they play next?

Keep reading to find out, and then let us know who you think will win the famous trophy by clicking here.

Crystal Palace score four against Everton

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said the club is enjoying an "exciting period" after booking their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a dominant 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

First-half goals from Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta put them in full control before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes secured the win.

"Going to Wembley is fantastic. You can hear the atmosphere in the stadium, the fans; this is what they wanted and we wanted to give it to them," Vieira told ITV Sport after the game.

Crystal Palace will next meet Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Foden stars in Man City win over Southampton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says not many players in world football could have scored Phil Foden's goal in the 4-1 win at Southampton.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne had already netted before Phil Foden came off the bench to score the side's magnificent third goal. Riyad Mahrez got the fourth goal.

"[Phil Foden] has an incredible shot, he's quick, fast, he's a fantastic player - we know it. Close to the box he has a sense of goal, he was really brilliant," Pep said after the game.

Manchester City will now face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea through after beating Middlesbrough

Romelu Lukaku scored his 12th goal of the season as Chelsea beat Championship side Middlesbrough to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Hakim Ziyech made it 2-0 midway through the first half with a superb shot from the edge of the box.

Middlesbrough had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham on their way to the quarter-finals but they couldn't pull off another big win.

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace next in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool get past hard-working Nottingham Forest

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game for Liverpool with 12 minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who are still aiming to win four trophies this season, dominated possession but were made to work for their victory by their opponents.

Liverpool will next play Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Who will win the FA Cup? You decide!

