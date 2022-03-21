play
Watch Newsround

Ukraine: 50 children from Dnipro orphanage due to arrive in Scotland

Last updated at 10:01
comments
View Comments
DniproGetty Images
The children are from the city of Dnipro in Eastern Ukraine

Fifty children will arrive in the UK later having left Ukraine due to the war in the country.

The children, aged between two and 17, are all from an orphanage in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

They will fly to London with their carers this evening, before travelling onto Scotland later in the week.

The children are being helped by the charity Dnipro Kids, which was set by fans of the Scottish Premiership football club Hibernian F.C.

The UK Government announced last week that the children would be allowed to enter the UK.

The head of the Dnipro Kids charity, Steven Carr, said that he was looking forward to the children arriving in Scotland.

"We've known these children and their carers for many years, and when they said they wanted to get out we were determined to help."

The whole group will be staying together in a hostel when they first arrive, before being moved as family groups.

Steven added that the children hope to return to their home country when the war is over.

"They are coming here and we are going to look after them, but it is only until such a time as they can go back to Ukraine."

More like this

Ava-Rose.

Ukraine: What kids in the UK are doing to help

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant Motherland monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine: Why has Russia invaded and what's happening there?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Girl with Down's syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day: What's it all about?

comments
5
Smacking child

Smacking children becomes illegal in Wales

comments
7
FA Cup Trophy

Who's through to the FA Cup semi-finals?

comments
Newsround Home