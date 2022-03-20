play
How are you spending the sunny weekend?

Last updated at 11:33
spring in parkGetty Images
Many people spent some time in the sunshine in parks

It's been a winter of rain and wind storms but this weekend around the UK, the sun came out!

All four of the UK's nations - England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales - recorded their highest temperatures of the year.

According to BBC Weather experts, the hottest place was Kinlochewe, in north-west Scotland which hit 20 degrees Celsius .

People there had a hotter weekend than Madrid in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal and Athens in Greece! And the good news is a warm week ahead has been forecast too.

So we want to know if you've been doing anything special - maybe you went for a walk, played in the park, met up with friends or family, or even had a BBQ!

Have your say and let us know in the comments what you've been up to.

  • i just like playing video games or spending time with my pet in sun:)

  • Riding my bike

  • going to a party

  • Just enjoying the sun ☀️

  • Chilling

  • It's roasting where I live. It feels like summer to me, I just hope it doesn't get any warmer, as I don't cope well in the heat. Yesterday, we went into the city, as my sister had a mini camp thing there and today, we're spring cleaning.

  • It's really hot and sunny by me.

    I've been doing gardening with my mum. Homework outside and I enjoy sitting and looking out the window.

    I was also meant to go to my bffs house today, but she got COVID.

  • I have been out playing loafs with my friend on our roller skates!

  • In my area its not really sunny

  • Just going out to the park

