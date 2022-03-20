How are you spending the sunny weekend?

It's been a winter of rain and wind storms but this weekend around the UK, the sun came out!
All four of the UK's nations - England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales - recorded their highest temperatures of the year.
According to BBC Weather experts, the hottest place was Kinlochewe, in north-west Scotland which hit 20 degrees Celsius .
People there had a hotter weekend than Madrid in Spain, Lisbon in Portugal and Athens in Greece! And the good news is a warm week ahead has been forecast too.
So we want to know if you've been doing anything special - maybe you went for a walk, played in the park, met up with friends or family, or even had a BBQ!
Have your say and let us know in the comments what you've been up to.
I've been doing gardening with my mum. Homework outside and I enjoy sitting and looking out the window.
I was also meant to go to my bffs house today, but she got COVID.
