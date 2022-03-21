play
Egypt's newly discovered ancient tombs are more than 4,000 years old

Last updated at 07:06
Ancient Egypt: Take a flight around an ancient Egyptian tomb!

Archaeologists have recently discovered five tombs at Saqqara in Egypt, the site of the first pyramid.

The burial chambers are more than 4,000 years old and experts say they are in a good state of preservation with hieroglyphics, carved walls and relics all being discovered.

They are believed to be the final resting places of important government officials.

Egypt is hoping the discoveries, along with the expected opening of a new mega museum near the Giza Pyramids later this year, will help bring tourists back to the country.

More secrets still to be found
Expert archaeologists have been exploring the tombsEPA
According to Egyptian experts, the tombs date back to the Old Kingdom (2700-2200 BC) and First Intermediate (2181-2055 BC) eras.

Mostafa El-Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Antiquities Council, said the tombs must have belonged to important people.

"The tomb consists of a deep burial shaft leading to a chamber decorated with scenes of offering tables, the seven oils and the façade of the palace. A limestone sarcophagus was also uncovered inside the tomb," he said.

"The second tomb belongs to a woman that could be the wife of a man named Yaret and the third tomb belongs to Pepi Nefhany, who was the supervisor of the great house, a priest, and the purifier of the house."

Mr El-Waziri said the fourth tomb, belonged to a woman priest of Hathor, the goddess of fertility and love and the fifth was for a man named Henu, the overseer and the supervisor of the royal house."

"More work and studies will be carried out to reveal more secrets of these tombs," he said.

Lots of discoveries
The mummy of King Ramses IIReuters
Egypt has opened a new museum to show off some of its ancient treasures, like this mummy of King Ramses II

Egypt has carried out lots of digging operations in Saqqara recently, which resulted in a string of discoveries, including mummies, wooden coffins, and other historical objects.

Archaeologists have unearthed 52 burial shafts in Saqqara with more than 50 wooden coffins found inside with the oldest sarcophagi dating back 3,000 years.

