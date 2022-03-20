City of Culture 2025: Which city should win?

Getty Images This colourful walkway can be found in Coventry, the current holder of the title of the UK's City of Culture

The top four cities nominated for the UK City of Culture 2025 have been revealed - but who should win?

Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham have all made the shortlist to compete for the title and this is the first time that groups of towns, areas and counties have been able to compete, as well as single urban areas..

The UK City of Culture is a competition run by the government. Every four years, cities compete to be awarded the title.

The winner will be announced in May, and will take on the title from Coventry, which is the 2021 UK City of Culture, with Hull and Derry-Londonderry having previously enjoyed the status in 2017 and 2013.

Take a closer look at each of the four nominees below, and then let us know your favourite in our vote and leave us a comment too!

Bradford

Getty Images This old wool mill was built by Sir Titus Salt in Saltaire Village, in Bradford, and is a World Heritage Site.

Bradford is a city in West Yorkshire and has the youngest population in the UK.

The city became known as the "wool capitol of the world" during the Industrial Revolution in the 19th Century because of the number of wool factories there - it was even nicknamed 'Woolopolis'.

Bradford is home to attractions such as the National Science and Media Museum, Bradford City Park and St George's Hall which is the oldest concert hall in Britain.

Bradford has been crowned Curry Capital of Britain for six years in a row for serving some of the best Asian food - it's the only city to have ever done it!

In June 2009 Bradford was given the title of the world's first UNESCO City of Film. It is also where singer/songwriter Zayn Malik was born and raised.

Bradford says winning City of Culture would "leave a lasting legacy of increased visitor numbers and a more vibrant, sustainable cultural sector".

County Durham

Getty Images The Bowes Museum has a famous art collection and is based in Barnard castle in County Durham

County Durham is a county in the North East of England, and is home to the city of Durham.

The area has more than 10 ancient castles in it, including Durham castle which is a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built in the 11th Century.

Coal mining was a big part of people's lives in County Durham in the 18th Century, and between 1913 and in 1923 there were around 170,000 miners working in County Durham.

The county has lots of attractions like Beamish Museum - a famous open air museum which has towns and actors set up to make it seem like it is the 1820s, 1900s, 1940s and 1950s.

Celebs like comedian Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) and England Lioness' captain Steph Houghton were born and raised in County Durham.

County Durham said that winning City of Culture would "empower residents and help to improve community well-being" and "strengthen our reputation nationally and internationally as a place to live, work, visit and invest."

Southampton

Getty Images Southampton is famous for it's port where lots of ships and ferries have visited

Southampton is a port city on the south coast of England.

The city has a rich history connected to its port, including being the place from which the famous Mayflower ship set sail, as well as the place where the Titanic ship began it's journey.

Nowadays it is home to some of the biggest cruise ships in the world.

Southampton is also home to the longest surviving section of medieval walls in England, and was the place where the Spitfire plane was designed and built in 1936.

The city has lots of attractions like The Tudor House Museum, and SeaCity Museum, as well as the Mayflower Theatre and a big Cultural Quarter where lots of festivals are held.

Southampton is also the home of the UK's only geothermal power station, which provides green energy to the port and many buildings in the city.

Famous people from Southampton include singer Craig David, environmentalist and presenter Chris Packham and the singer Foxes.

Southampton said the contest is "a real chance to put our city on the map - to change perceptions, showcase our diversity and give a voice to every part of our community".

Wrexham County Borough

Getty Images The Chirk aqueduct was designed by Thomas Telford, and forms part of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct World Heritage Site.

Wrexham County Borough is an area in the north-east of Wales and is home to Wrexham town.

The borough has a rich history for crafting and markets as well as being a historical hub for coal and lead mining, the production of metals like iron and steel as well as leather making and brewing alcohol.

The borough is home to famous landmarks like the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct - which is a UNESCO World Heritage protected site - as well as Chirk Castle and the Parish Church of St. Giles, which is considered to be one of the best medieval churches in Wales.

There are lots of attractions there including the Grade II listed Stiwt theatre, and the Xplore! Science Discovery Centre.

Wrexham's football club Wrexham A.F.C. (one of the oldest professional football teams in the world) made headlines in 2020 when Hollywood movie stars Ryan Reynolds (Detective Pikachu) and Rob McElhenney bought the club. Wrexham is also the hometown of football pundit Robbie Savage.

Wrexham has said It wants to win the title of City of Culture "as a catalyst for improving health and well-being, local knowledge and pride, and improved educational outcomes".

