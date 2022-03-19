Great Barrier Reef: New coral bleaching detected in Australia

GLENN NICHOLLS/Getty This picture taken on 7 March 2022 shows the condition of coral on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland.

Australia's famous Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a new wave of coral bleaching.

A new survey by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority - a government agency who looks after the the reef - is currently underway, but early findings have revealed that there has been "widespread" and "severe" coral bleaching.

"This is a very serious event. There is no question about that." said the authority in a statement.

The Great barrier Reef is so big it can be seen from space, and is protected by the World Heritage for its "enormous scientific and intrinsic importance".

If the Australian government confirm that this latest bleaching is a 'mass bleaching event', it will be the sixth to happen to the reef, adding to those from 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

What is a mass bleaching event?

There isn't a formal definition of what a mass bleaching event is, however scientists like Professor Terry Hughes, an expert on coral bleaching at James Cook University in Australia, said: "Most people would describe bleaching that includes severe levels of bleaching at a scale of hundreds of kilometres would qualify as a mass bleaching."

During 2016 and 2017 the Great Barrier Reef suffered from one of the worst mass bleaching events for years, wiping out two thirds of its coral.

This was then followed by another mass bleaching event in 2020, just two years ago.

What causes coral bleaching?

Coral bleaching can be triggered by an increase or decrease in sea temperature, or a change in the ocean becoming acidic - called acidification.

An increase of just one degree Celsius for four weeks can cause bleaching. If this continues for more than eight weeks, the coral can die.

While some coral reefs can recover from bleaching in a few years, others don't recover at all.

As the Earth's temperature warms due to global warming from things like burning coal, oil and gas - so does the risk of mass bleaching - as seas get warmer.

What does the research say so far?

GLENN NICHOLLS/getty Researchers have been taking pictures and making notes on the health of the coral reef

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority has been taking lots of pictures and videos of the reef from helicopter fly-overs and underwater dives for weeks.

"Bleaching has been detected across the Marine Park - it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe." said the authority in a statement.

Sea surface temperature levels have been recorded as part of the research, and the results vary from 0.5−2°C above normal for some areas, but go up to 4°C above normal in others.

The Reef Authority said they will continue to closely monitor the weather forecast conditions and continue to observe the coral from the air and water to build a full picture over the next few weeks.

A 10-day mission by the United Nations to survey the reef will start on Monday 21 March.

The results will then be discussed at the World Heritage Committee's big meeting in June - to decide if the reef should stay on its 'in danger' list.