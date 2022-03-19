Comic Relief: Red Nose Day raises £42 million!

Comic Relief has raised more than £42 million for charities in the UK and around the world!

The massive total was revealed during the special Red Nose Day show which took place on Friday 18 March.

The TV show lasted for around around four hours, and presenters Sir Lenny Henry, Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness all took turns as the host.

Singer Kylie Minogue, presenter Zoe Ball and comedian Joel Dommett from the Masked Singer all had to pull out of presenting the show after catching Covid.

This year some of the money raised will go to charity organisations providing aid in Ukraine.

The show was also full of special celebrity guests and challenges, take a look below to find out more about what happened.

JORDAN MANSFIELD/COMIC RELIEF Fellow gold medallist, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds came to cheer Tom Daley on during his 1,000m swim

During the show is was announced that Olympian Tom Daley had raised £1,027,111 for Comic Relief as part of his Hell Of A Homecoming challenge - in which he rowed, swam, cycled and ran for 290 miles over four days from London to his hometown of Plymouth.

There was a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice who danced to a rendition of How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

The Vivienne, Nikki Lily, Roman Kemp, Maya Jama, Lady Leshurr and Snoochie Shy in Glow Up Does Red Nose Day

Nikki Lily (who you'll know from CBBC!) took part in a special make-up challenge as part of BBC Three's Comic Relief special, Glow Up Does Red Nose Day, alongside other celebs Lady Leshurr, Roman Kemp, Snoochie Shy and The Vivienne.

The show also saw comedian Jack Whitehall playing England footballers Declan Rice and Mason Mount in a mini-golf challenge - with Jack coming in last place as West Ham midfielder Declan Rice won.

Jack - who is a lifelong Arsenal fan - was forced to post a photo on his social media account of himself in a West Ham shirt as a forfeit for losing.