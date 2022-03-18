Getty Images

Who do YOU want to win the Champions League?

The draw for the last eight has been made and three Premier League clubs are involved - but who will take the crown?

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid, Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

• Quarter-final draw Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.