Who do YOU want to win the Champions League?

Last updated at 13:24
salah. sterling, mountGetty Images

The draw for the last eight has been made and three Premier League clubs are involved - but who will take the crown?

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid, Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

