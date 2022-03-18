play
Saturday Night Takeaway: Why there's no Ant and Dec this weekend

Last updated at 12:07
Ant and DecITV

ITV have confirmed that there'll be no Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

It means we'll have to do without Ant and Dec on Saturday night, as they hinted on the show last week.

It's nothing to do with the presenting pair but is actually to with an epic weekend of sport.

But what do you think - are you happy to skip a week of Ant and Dec for big events like these, or would you rather Ant and Dec stayed where they belong?

On Saturday night it's a crucial round of the Six Nations.

Scotland face Ireland at 4:45pm and then England play France from 8:00pm and both matches are being shown on ITV1.

That means that the matches will cover the slot usually reserved for big moments like the Happiest Minute of the Week.

Don't worry though - Ant and Dec should be back the weekend after.

dancing on ice finalistsITV Pictures
Brendan, Kimberley and Regen are through to the DOI final!

Sport will also be affecting Dancing On Ice this weekend.

That's after it was announced last week that the DOI final has been postponed for a week as ITV1 is showing an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forrest.

