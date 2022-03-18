Saturday Night Takeaway: Why there's no Ant and Dec this weekend

ITV

ITV have confirmed that there'll be no Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

It means we'll have to do without Ant and Dec on Saturday night, as they hinted on the show last week.

It's nothing to do with the presenting pair but is actually to with an epic weekend of sport.

On Saturday night it's a crucial round of the Six Nations.

Scotland face Ireland at 4:45pm and then England play France from 8:00pm and both matches are being shown on ITV1.

That means that the matches will cover the slot usually reserved for big moments like the Happiest Minute of the Week.

Don't worry though - Ant and Dec should be back the weekend after.

ITV Pictures Brendan, Kimberley and Regen are through to the DOI final!

Sport will also be affecting Dancing On Ice this weekend.

That's after it was announced last week that the DOI final has been postponed for a week as ITV1 is showing an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forrest.