Formula 1 2022: Five things to look forward to this season

Can Red Bull driver Max Verstappen defend his F1 title this year?

Formula 1 (F1) returns this weekend in Bahrain after one of its most exciting seasons in history.

Dutchman Max Verstappen won his first F1 title after beating Britain's Lewis Hamilton in the last race of 2021 by a matter of seconds in controversial circumstances.

The two drivers will be renewing their fierce rivalry alongside 18 other racers.

Newsround runs down five things to look forward to in Formula 1's brand new season.

1. New cars

This season sees all-new car designs after rule changes were brought in aimed at improving racing.

The cars will be heavier and with bigger wheels but the aerodynamics have also been changed to make overtaking easier.

F1 also says this year's "cars are safer, use (more)... sustainable fuel and should look dramatically different to previous years."

2. Hamilton v Verstappen

Can Lewis win another world title this year?

After a controversial end to the 2021 season, racing fans around the world are looking forward to the sport's two biggest stars, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, battling it out again for the championship.

Reigning champ Verstappen will start the opening race on Sunday 20 March, in Bahrain, with the number one on his Red Bull car for the first time.

Hamilton meanwhile will be aiming for a record eighth Formula 1 title after just missing out last year.

Lewis will also have to deal with an ambitious new team mate, fellow Briton George Russell, who will want to impress after joining Mercedes.

3. New drivers

Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou will be F1's first ever Chinese driver to compete

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has had his contract terminated by US-owner team Haas, with experienced Dane Kevin Magnussen making a comeback alongside Mick Schumacher.

Thailand's Alex Albon, previously with Red Bull, is back this year racing for Williams.

Finally, China has its first race driver in Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, the only F1 newbie on the starting grid this season.

He will be the team mate to Valtteri Bottas.

F1 driver line-up 2022 Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz McLaren: Lando Norris, Daniel Riccardo Alpine: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou Williams: Nicholas Latifi, Alex Albon Haas: Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen

4. More races than ever

The famous red car of Ferrari will be heading to a new race in Miami this year

The calendar is set for a record 23 races in 2022.

Formula 1 will stop off in Miami, USA, for the first time in May.

Drivers will aim to get round the exciting new track - featuring 19 corners - at the Miami International Autodrome as fast as possible.

But Russia's Grand Prix race has been cancelled as a result of the war in Ukraine and a replacement has yet to be confirmed.

5. Three-day weekends

Finnish driver Valteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo steers the new C42 car with a special camouflage design

With teams taking part in a bumper season, the schedule for each race weekend has been shortened.

The pre-race driver press conference has been moved from Thursdays to Friday morning.

Practice sessions will now take place on a Friday afternoon. Saturday will once again see the qualifying session, where drivers race to find out their place on the starting grid.

However, at three Grand Prix weekends - Imola in Italy, the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos in Brazil - normal qualifying will be replaced with sprint races, with points for the top eight drivers in Saturday's 100km dash.

The highlight of the weekend - the Grand Prix - remains the main event on Sunday, with its exact start time depending on race location.