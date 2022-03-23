Mother's Day: Tell us why your mum is special!

Getty Images

Mother's Day is on 27 March this year, and we want to hear your messages to that special person in your life thanking them for everything they do for you.

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the wonderful grown-ups in your life, so we want your shout-outs to all the amazing mums, dads, grandparents, or guardians out there.

Maybe you want to thank them for taking you to footie each week, or for helping with your homework?

Or for being there when you really need them, or even just being an all-round cool person?

Is there someone special you'd like to thank?

Getty Images

You can send us some pictures and videos of your messages for your loved one here.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

Or if you want a parent's help they can help you here.

Remember! - You can only send us pictures or videos with you in, if you want to send us pictures with your siblings, your parent or guardian must send them using the link above!

If you can't see where to send in click here.

Or you could leave us a comment explaining everything you appreciate about them - tell us how much you love them and why!