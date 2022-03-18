Teacher absences: Has it affected you?

Getty Images

A group which represents teachers says teachers being off with Covid-19 is still affecting pupils' learning.

Some schools have had to switch to online learning because of teacher shortages.

Schools across the UK have been affected including a school in Cardiff which sent home three year groups and Charleston Academy in Inverness which asked S-1 and S-2 to do remote learning.

So we wanted to know if this was something that had affected you?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

"Our members are telling us that staff absences due to Covid-19 are still having serious impacts on teaching and learning," says General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach from the NASUWT Teachers' Union.

"Higher rates of staff absence are making a very challenging situation much worse for schools struggling to maintain appropriate staffing levels without disrupting pupils' education."

Have there been teachers off at your school recently? If there has how has it affected you? Let us know in the comments below.