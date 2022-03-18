play
Watch Newsround

Teacher absences: Has it affected you?

Last updated at 13:34
comments
View Comments
Children-in-classGetty Images

A group which represents teachers says teachers being off with Covid-19 is still affecting pupils' learning.

Some schools have had to switch to online learning because of teacher shortages.

Schools across the UK have been affected including a school in Cardiff which sent home three year groups and Charleston Academy in Inverness which asked S-1 and S-2 to do remote learning.

So we wanted to know if this was something that had affected you?

If you can't see this vote, click here.

"Our members are telling us that staff absences due to Covid-19 are still having serious impacts on teaching and learning," says General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach from the NASUWT Teachers' Union.

"Higher rates of staff absence are making a very challenging situation much worse for schools struggling to maintain appropriate staffing levels without disrupting pupils' education."

Have there been teachers off at your school recently? If there has how has it affected you? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Teacher and student

Covid-19: Schools in England hit with pandemic-related absences

Children at school

Wales: Longer school days trialled in Wales

school-uniform-japan.

School uniform: Japan's strict rules to change in some schools

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Owain and Angelica with red noses on

It's Red Nose Day! How are you raising money?

comments
98
An artist's reconstruction of how Yuxisaurus kopchicki might have looked

Newly-discovered dino was ancient cousin of Stegosaurus

comments
3
An Indian boy is covered with coloured paint powder

What is the festival of Holi?

Newsround Home