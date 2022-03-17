play
Premier League: Which team will be champions? Man City or Liverpool?

Last updated at 13:32
Kevin-De-Bruyne-and-Virgil-van-DijkGetty Images
Manchester City won the title in 2021 and Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2020

Liverpool have moved to within one point of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's team beat Arsenal 2-0 on Wednesday night, their ninth win a row in the competition.

Manchester City had a lead of 14 points at one point during the season.

Both sides still have nine games left to play this season, including an important match against each other at City's Etihad Stadium in April.

Newsround wants to know who you think will be crowned Premier League champions - Manchester City or Liverpool?

Click here to vote and don't forget to let us know why you made your pick in the comments!

Pep-Guardiola-and-Jurgen-KloppGetty Images
City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will battle it out for this year's Premier League trophy
Which teams do Manchester City have left to play?
  • Burnley (away) - 2 April
  • Liverpool (home) - 10 April
  • Wolves (away) - 17 April
  • Brighton (home) - 20 April
  • Watford (home) - 23 April
  • Leeds (away) - 30 April
  • Newcastle (home) - 7 May
  • West Ham (away) - 15 May
  • Aston Villa (home) - 22 May
Which teams do Liverpool have left to play?
  • Watford (home) - 2 April
  • Man City (away) - 10 April
  • Aston Villa (away) - 16 April
  • Manchester United (home) - 19 April
  • Everton (home) - 24 April
  • Newcastle (away) - 30 April
  • Tottenham (home) - 7 May
  • Southampton (away) - 15 May
  • Wolves (home) - 22 May
Vote: Who do you think will win the title?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

