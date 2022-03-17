Premier League: Which team will be champions? Man City or Liverpool?

Liverpool have moved to within one point of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Jurgen Klopp's team beat Arsenal 2-0 on Wednesday night, their ninth win a row in the competition.
Manchester City had a lead of 14 points at one point during the season.
Both sides still have nine games left to play this season, including an important match against each other at City's Etihad Stadium in April.
Newsround wants to know who you think will be crowned Premier League champions - Manchester City or Liverpool?
- Burnley (away) - 2 April
- Liverpool (home) - 10 April
- Wolves (away) - 17 April
- Brighton (home) - 20 April
- Watford (home) - 23 April
- Leeds (away) - 30 April
- Newcastle (home) - 7 May
- West Ham (away) - 15 May
- Aston Villa (home) - 22 May
- Watford (home) - 2 April
- Man City (away) - 10 April
- Aston Villa (away) - 16 April
- Manchester United (home) - 19 April
- Everton (home) - 24 April
- Newcastle (away) - 30 April
- Tottenham (home) - 7 May
- Southampton (away) - 15 May
- Wolves (home) - 22 May
