Premier League: Which team will be champions? Man City or Liverpool?

Getty Images Manchester City won the title in 2021 and Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2020

Liverpool have moved to within one point of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's team beat Arsenal 2-0 on Wednesday night, their ninth win a row in the competition.

Manchester City had a lead of 14 points at one point during the season.

Both sides still have nine games left to play this season, including an important match against each other at City's Etihad Stadium in April.

Newsround wants to know who you think will be crowned Premier League champions - Manchester City or Liverpool?

Click here to vote and don't forget to let us know why you made your pick in the comments!

Getty Images City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will battle it out for this year's Premier League trophy

Which teams do Manchester City have left to play?

Burnley (away) - 2 April

Liverpool (home) - 10 April

Wolves (away) - 17 April

Brighton (home) - 20 April

Watford (home) - 23 April

Leeds (away) - 30 April

Newcastle (home) - 7 May

West Ham (away) - 15 May

Aston Villa (home) - 22 May

Which teams do Liverpool have left to play?

Watford (home) - 2 April

Man City (away) - 10 April

Aston Villa (away) - 16 April

Manchester United (home) - 19 April

Everton (home) - 24 April

Newcastle (away) - 30 April

Tottenham (home) - 7 May

Southampton (away) - 15 May

Wolves (home) - 22 May

Vote: Who do you think will win the title?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.