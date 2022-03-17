ParalympicsGB came away from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, China, with six medals in total.

One of the team's brightest stars - and Britain's most successful Winter Paralympian - is skier Menna Fitzpatrick, who is visually impaired.

Menna, along with her guide Gary Smith, brought home two medals at the 2022 Games in para alpine skiing.

Menna and Gary came into Newsround HQ to catch up with Hayley.

