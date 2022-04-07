Press Pack: Top reporter tips

Want to be a news reporter? Well, here's your chance!

Being part of Newsround's Press Pack is all about YOU telling the world about the things that are happening in your life.

Read our Press Pack guide to find out how to get in touch and if you or your class want to write a story for Newsround, here's some top tips:

Pick a subject

Make sure you write about something that other kids will want to read.

Maybe it's something happening in your school, at your clubs, or it's something you've experienced or are proud of.

To get ideas have a look through the stories on the Newsround website.

For example: Something that has happened in your school - an achievement, a dog or some new kit

The latest fun craze

A festival or religious feast you celebrate

A good cause you are raising money for

An event you went to - maybe a concert or a sports match

Keep it simple

Remember who you're writing for. Your report will be read by lots of kids around the world - make sure they will understand what you've written about.

It's a good idea to get an adult, a teacher or one of your friends to read your report before it's sent it in.

If you've written anything they don't understand, let them help you make things clearer.

Learn more Watch Newsround's Live Lesson on being a journalist

Do your research

Get your facts straight.

If you want to put in facts to make your point, or provide interesting detail, or to make people read on - for example, the breed of a dog, the nickname of a sports team, or the name of charity - make sure you get them right!

We don't want errors or fake news!

But try not to include too many facts and figures - concentrate on making your report interesting to read!

Style and layout

Break your report up into easy chunks by using paragraphs.

Stop when you've written about 150 words (or 15 sentences) and then go back and read it through.

Try and make each paragraph explain a different part of what you want to say.

Your readers will be able to understand you better if you explain things in short and clear sentences.

Good pictures

They say a picture paints a 1,000 words - if you can include a good picture of what you're writing about your report will be much stronger.

A good picture will have something that helps tell your story and should be one you have taken yourself.

Remember that we will have to get permission to use a photo of anyone who appears in your snap.

We won't ever get in touch with a young person directly, so remember to ask an adult to leave their contact details for us to get in touch.