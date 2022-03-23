Mother's Day: 5 ways you can treat the special person in your life

Getty Images

It's Mother's Day on Sunday 27 March, a special day honouring mothers, and it's celebrated in loads of countries throughout the world.

It is also known as Mothering Sunday in the UK.

Sometimes people like to give presents on Mother's Day and there's plenty of stuff you can do at home to make your loved one feel special.

Here are five ideas to give you some inspiration...

Make them breakfast in bed

Getty Images

Making breakfast for your mum is a great way to show them how much you care about them.

You could go extra fancy and make some pancakes, or go for some classic cereal, toast, fruit or pastries, whatever they like!

If you need a little extra help making the food or carrying the tray, make sure to ask an older sibling or adult to help.

Make them a card

Getty Images

A card made just by you is sure to make your loved one smile this Mother's Day!

There's lot's of different ways you can get creative with your design.

From using recyclable materials around the house to make flowers or hearts, to using old photos or real pressed flowers.

You could even write a special poem inside to make them!

Bake something together

Getty Images

A gift you can eat, yes please!

Baking is lots of fun to do together, and what's even better is you get something tasty at the end! (They might even let you lick the spoon)

Make sure you get some help from an adult if you're using any sharp knives or hot ovens though.

Take a look at some of your brilliant bakes for inspiration!

Make a photo collage

Getty Images

It's always nice to look back at fun memories together, and one way you could do that is to make a photo collage, or scrapbook.

You might need a bit of extra help with this one, but you can make a photo collage by printing off some of your favourite pictures with your loved ones, and sticking them on some colourful paper or in a little book.

Add some descriptions of what happened in the photos, or get creative and stick leaves, flowers or glitter on it and colour it in to make it extra jazzy!

You can even leave some room for more fun memories in the future!

Watch a movie together

Getty Images

After a busy day it's great to kick back, relax and watch a movie together.

You could go on a trip to the cinema, or even make a cosy movie fort at home (mmm homemade popcorn yummy!)

Grab some blankets and their favourite movie, cuddle up together and enjoy!

If you have any more fun ideas for how to celebrate Mother's Day, share them in the comments below!