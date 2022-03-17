Climate change: New ocean critter discovered helping to catch carbon

Getty Images

Scientists have discovered a new "secret weapon" in the battle against climate change hidden within our oceans.

The creature - a single-celled microbe - can naturally capture and store carbon.

Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney, in Australia, say it could be used to help balance carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

"This is an entirely new species, never before described in this amount of detail," said Professor Martina Doblin, the study's senior author.

The critter uses photosynthesis, which is a chemical reaction that happens inside plants or microbes that help them create food as well as use up carbon dioxide and create oxygen which is very good for the environment.

It also produces a carbon-rich liquid that attracts and traps other tiny creatures in the ocean.

The marine predator eats some of these trapped microbes before getting rid of the heavy liquid, which sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

This helps add to the natural carbon sink in the ocean - which soaks up carbon rather than releasing into the atmosphere, which can be bad for climate change.

Getty Images Carbon dioxide is released in the atmosphere in many ways, including car exhausts

Previous research has suggested governments around the world will need to find a way to remove 10 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year until 2050 to meet climate goals.

The species, which was discovered off the coast of Sydney, could sink up to 150 million tonnes of carbon every year.

"This could be a game-changer in the way we think about carbon and the way it moves in the marine environment," said Professor Doblin.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications.