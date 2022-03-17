Kurt Zouma: RSPCA to start legal action against footballer over cat video

PA Media

The RSPCA says it has started proceedings to bring West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan to court for their roles in filming Kurt kicking his pet cat.

Last month tens of thousands of people signed a petition calling for legal action to be taken against Zouma.

After the video appeared, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and has spoken with Essex Police about the incident.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

"The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."

How have West Ham reacted to the situation?

Press Association Fans on all sides have criticised Zouma, with some protesting in the stands against the player

Kurt has continued to play for West Ham but the club said they had fined him "the maximum amount possible" and the fee would be donated to animal welfare charities.

After the video became public several of the club's sponsors suspended or ended their deals with West Ham, while Adidas also announced it had ended its deal with Kurt.

West Ham said: "Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club. It is our understanding that Kurt's cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries".

In a statement the club added that it was "aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation".

Adding: "For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the club will be making any further comment at this time."

What about his brother Yoan?

PA Media

Kurt's younger brother, Yoan, 23, is also a footballer playing for National League club Dagenham & Redbridge.

After he filmed 27-year-old Kurt kicking and slapping one of his pets, he was suspended but recently returned to the squad.

A club statement said "any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan".