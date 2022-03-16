play
Star Wars: Ultra-rare poster up for auction to raise money for Ukraine

Last updated at 21:45
An ultra-rare Star Wars movie poster is going up for sale in a special auction.

The poster was created to promote the first Star Wars movie - Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope - in 1977, and shows characters Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The artwork had a limited release - which means it was only around for a short time - making it super rare.

It will be sold alongside 500 other items in a special auction on 24 March by the Prop Store, who specialise in selling and collecting rare film props and merchandise.

"This is an opportunity to own one of the rarest and most desirable of any posters produced for the movie." said Prop Store.

star-wars-poster.Prop store

The starting bid on the artwork is £10, but people think it could sell for much more, around £5,000-7,000.

The Prop Store have said that all money raised by the sale of items will be given to a charity which is providing help to refugees who are currently refugees who are currently fleeing Ukraine.

The artwork was designed by brothers Greg and Tim Hildebrandt who designed lots of famous posters and for science fiction and fantasy movies and books.

