Asteroid hit Earth and crashed into the sea

Getty Images

A small asteroid has harmlessly crashed into Earth, creating an explosion in the atmosphere over the Arctic.

Astronomers in the European Space Agency's planetary defence community spotted the asteroid for the first time just hours before it hit on 11 March.

It was a very small asteroid, too small to pose any hazard to Earth, Nasa said, and often such tiny asteroids pass by unnoticed.

It is one of only five asteroids to have been found and observed before hitting Earth. The asteroid has been named 2022 EB5 by the Minor Planet Center.

The asteroid was first spotted just two hours before it made impact by astronomer Krisztián Sarneczky at the Piszkéstető Observatory in northern Hungary

He flagged it to the Minor Planet Center's Near-Earth Object Confirmation Page.

Nasa's "Scout" impact hazard assessment system gave an early warning.

The asteroid was sufficiently small that it posed little danger - estimates suggest it was around 1 to 2 metres across.

"Impacts of this size can be considered completely harmless. They typically create so-called 'airbursts' at altitudes of about 40 kilometres above ground," says Richard Moissl at the European Space Agency's Planetary Defence Office.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Professional and amateur astronomers then began trying to observe the object on Monday evening which was already within 50,000km of Earth, but no one was able to take any images or video of the fireball as it entered the atmosphere at 9.22pm

It crashed in the Arctic sea, 40km south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen.

The impact did register on the networks of infrasound - on detectors in Iceland and Greenland - but the sounds waves were below the minimum level of human hearing.