School uniform: Japan's strict rules to change in some schools

Getty Images These Japanese boys are wearing a traditional gakuran uniform.

Strict school uniform rules, including hair style and colour, will be relaxed at some schools in Japan.

Last year a big survey was sent to more than 240 schools in Japan's capital city Tokyo, where students and teachers were asked to vote on whether or not they felt that some rules on uniform were necessary or a bit out-dated.

After looking at the results The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education - the people in charge of making rules for state-run schools in Japan's capital city - decided to drop five of the rules in 196 schools.

These include things like all students having to have black hair, having to wear a specific colour of underwear and removing the ban on the "two block" hairstyle - short at the back and sides and longer on top.

Getty Images These Japanese students are wearing a traditional sailor fuku uniform.

Yuto Kitamura, a member of the board of education, said the decision to scrap the rules was a "major step forward" and another board member Kaori Yamaguchi said the changes had been a long time coming.

The new rules will come into effect from 1 April, the start of the official school year.

What are school uniform rules like around the world?

Christ's Hospital The school uniform at Christ's Hospital in England is one of the oldest in the world

According to historians, school uniforms were first worn in the 16th Century in England, and since then have spread all around the world with many countries having different styles and rules.

School uniforms are mandatory - that means that pupils have to wear them - in lots of countries like India, Ghana and Indonesia.

However other countries like Italy, Brazil and France don't enforce uniform rules, it is instead up to the schools themselves.

Getty Images Even this puppy is following the uniform rules in Turkey!

In some schools around the world there are strict rules on how pupils are allowed to wear their hair, for example in Malaysia boys are not allowed to have long hair, and wearing make up is also against the rules.

In China pupils have a two types of uniform, a formal uniform - which they wear on Mondays and special occasions - and an everyday uniform which is worn on the other days.

What do you think about school uniform rules? What would you change if you could decide? Let us know in the comments below.