Ukraine: Your questions answered by BBC correspondent James Waterhouse

It's now nearly three weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

Lots of people have been affected by the fighting and it's normal to have questions about what's happening.

BBC correspondent James Waterhouse has been reporting on the war from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

We sent him some of your questions - these are his answers.

Will the UK fight Russia?

BBC/ Getty Images

"The UK is unlikely to fight Russia," James said in answer to this question. This is because the UK is part of a team of countries called Nato.

James said the UK along with other countries in Nato don't want to get involved because they're worried it will lead to a much bigger war outside of Ukraine.

Instead they have been sending military equipment and money to help with Ukraine's economy.

Are the children that are still in Ukraine able to get an education?

"Children in Ukraine are able to get an education" James said "but it's a lot more difficult".

He said that in places where there isn't any fighting they can still go to school. But in places where there is fighting some are being taught at home or taking online classes.

Where families have escaped to other countries as refugees, children are able to join schools there.

Is this going to be called World War 3?

James said he understands why Amaan has asked this question, but for now "it is not being called a world war" and other countries are trying not to get involved.

"This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. It was Russia that decided to invade Ukraine and it is only Ukraine that is defending itself," he added.

What happens if Russia wins the war?

BBC/ Getty Images

James answered that it is not just Newsround viewer, Queen Sophie, who has been wondering about what will happen if Russian wins.

One possibility, James said is that Russia would put politicians that they chose in charge, politicians they can tell what to do. This would be Russia's way of trying to control Ukraine.

"The last time they tried to do that there was a revolution, people protested for months and the last president had to leave the country," he added.

James also said Ukrainians are seriously fighting back in this war.

What is the UK doing to support Ukraine?

One way the UK is helping says James is by introducing a scheme to support Ukrainian refugees.

EPA More than 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion, the UN estimates

They're also going to make it easier for Ukrainians to come to the UK and help them with the paperwork to allow them to live there and work there.

Have you any idea when this war will be over?

BBC/ Getty Images

James says sometimes it is ok not to have all the answers and with this question from History-Lover he says he has no idea.

One possibility is that it will be "a drawn-out battle".

"Everyone thought Russia would be in the country quickly, they would be here in the capital in no time and they would be setting up some kind of government, that has not happened," James said.

"One politician in Ukraine has said this war could be over by May", James added.

"They think Russia will run out of supplies and fuel, and have to pull back and have to come to some kind of peace deal."

But the real answer is "no one really knows" .

Are news correspondents in Ukraine safe and are they able to get home?

James is reporting from Ukraine for the BBC along with his team

The BBC has special teams that look after the safety of correspondents who are working in war zones and constantly check the risks.

"We are keeping safe, we have a team of experts that look at this every single day," James said.

"Currently we can get out," he added "but if we can't we'll stay safe and make sure we keep telling you what is happening in this war."