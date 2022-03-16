play
Watch Newsround

Starlings in shape of whale captured on camera in Lancashire

Last updated at 13:51
comments
View Comments
starling murmuration at Leighton MossDAVID COUSINS
These starlings look like they've come straight out of the sea!

It's not often you look at a group of birds and think they look like something straight out of the ocean.

But thousands of starlings in Lancashire did exactly that - they were spotted swirling together in the sky in the shape of a huge whale!

The breathtaking photos were taken by a birdwatcher called David Cousins at the Leighton Moss nature reserve near the Lancashire village of Silverdale, and he said he was "delighted" to have been able to capture them.

He followed the flock's movements over the winter months, until he was able to get the stunning photographs.

starling murmuration at Leighton MossDavid Cousins
The birds are incredibly sociable

A big group of starlings like this is called a murmuration and they "perform aerial acrobatics" to confuse predators and to keep warm in the colder weather, bird protection charity the RSPB explained.

But it's quite rare to see a flock this large. In fact, they're currently on the RSPB red list of endangered birds.

More like this

Magpie

Magpies team up to remove trackers and outwit scientists

Robin on feeder
play
2:27

Big Garden Birdwatch: Martin's surprise visit from a sparrowhawk

white-tailed-eagle

Rewilding: White-tailed eagles to be reintroduced in Norfolk

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

James Waterhouse

Your questions about the war in Ukraine answered

comments
1
boy-baking.

Red Nose Day 2022: How are you raising money?

comments
27
This picture shows Geldingadalir, Iceland's youngest volcano erupting
image

Amazing images from Sony World Photography Awards

Newsround Home