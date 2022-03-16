Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Mum released from Iran to be reunited with family

AFP PHOTO / FREE NAZANIN CAMPAIGN Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella in Iran during a temporary release from prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman held in Iran for the past six years, is now on her way back to the UK to be reunited with her family.

For her daughter, six-year-old Gabriella Ratcliffe, this means she is one step closer to having her mother at home in London with her for the first time since she was a baby.

Until now she has had to make do with a video calls to her mum or visiting her in prison in Iran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and had her British passport taken away but now it has been returned to her, and on Wednesday 16 March she boarded the plane home.

What happened to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe?

Free Nazanin Campaign Gabriella and her dad, Richard Ratcliffe, on a video call to her mum Nazanin

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has dual British and Iranian citizenship. Dual citizenship means that unlike most people you have the rights and responsibilities of two countries, instead of just one.

Before her arrest Nazanin lived in London with her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who is an accountant.

She worked as a project manager for a charity called the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In 2016 she travelled to Iran to visit her parents with her daughter, who at that time was a baby.

Nazanin had taken Gabriella to spend time with her Iranian grandparents three times before without any problems.

Free Nazanin Campaign Nazanin, pictured here with husband Richard, was arrested at an Iranian airport in April 2016

But during this visit she was arrested and accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government - something she has always denied.

She was sent to prison for five years and spent the final year of her sentence on parole at her parents home in Tehran, the country's capital city.

But in April 2021, she was sentenced to a further year in prison and a one-year travel ban after being found guilty of spreading false information against the Iranian government.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the decision as "an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal" Nazanin was going through.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has mostly spoken publicly through her husband, who said she missed her daughter "all the time".

What was life like for Gabriella?

For the first five years of her life Gabriella lived with her grandparents in Tehran, so she was still able to see her mother.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the weekly visits from her daughter had keep her going during her imprisonment.

Handout Gabriella has been counting down the days until her mother's release - on a calendar she made herself

But in 2019 the family decided that Gabriella should return to the UK so as she could start school.

Her dad said the decision was a big adjustment for the five-year-old as they had "always talked about how she was going to come home with Mummy".

After Nazanin was released on parole, things got a better for the family and they were able to speak twice a day over Skype.

Gabriella's mum was able to draw and they could play games together.

She has also been looking forward to going swimming with her mother, and going to a toy shop.

What has led to Nazanin's release?

Tulip Siddiq Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe took this picture to show her on the plane flying back home to the UK

During the six years in which Nazanin was held in Iran, the UK government made appeals to the Iranian government for her release.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that further negotiations with Iran had been taking place over the past few months.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says Nazanin was told she was being held in order to force the UK to pay millions of pounds to Iran over a situation going back to the 1970s.

Iran claimed that the UK owed the country £400m, for a cancelled order of military tanks.

Announcing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release, Liz Truss said the debt had been settled "in parallel", and "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".

Are any other people from the UK being held in Iran?

Another British-Iranian, Anoosheh Ashoori, was arrested in 2017.

He was held in prison accused of spying, a claim he denied.

Like Nazanin he is also now on his way back to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "delighted they will be reunited with their families and loved ones".

A third man of dual British and Iranian nationality, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison but will not be returning to the UK with them.

Liz Truss said, "We will continue to work to secure Morad's departure from Iran".