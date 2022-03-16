Ms. Marvel: First trailer revealed - what do we know

Disney+/Marvel Meet Ms. Marvel, the new hero on the block!

The first trailer for the new Ms. Marvel series has just dropped! Here's what we know.

The new series follows the story of Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel), a Pakistani-American teenager who discovers that she has superpowers.

Ms. Marvel will be Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim superhero and will be played by actress Iman Vellani.

The new series will be heading to the streaming service Disney+ on 8 June 2022.

Who is Ms. Marvel?

Disney+/Marvel Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in the series

Kamala's Ms. Marvel was first introduced in the comic book series created by G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, and Adrian Alphona in 2014.

She is 16 years old and is described as a great student, an avid gamer and big fan of superheroes - in particular Carol Danvers (The first Ms. Marvel, now Captain Marvel).

In the series Kamala discovers she has a range of superpowers, including shape-shifting, super-strength, increased healing and the ability to stretch and shape her body.

Kamala has to learn how to balance her new powers, alongside growing up and trying to keep her family happy.

As well as this, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed that Kamala will be included in future Marvel films, including the 2023 movie: The Marvels, which will include Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Monica Rambeau.