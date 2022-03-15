Covid-19: Face masks rules to remain in place in Scotland

Getty Images

Scotland's rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport will remain in place until April.

In other places of business and restaurants, wearing masks will become guidance rather than an actual legal requirement from 21 March.

In England and Northern Ireland, face coverings are no longer required by law, but in Wales you must still wear face coverings in shops, health and social care settings and on public transport.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be "prudent" for Scotland to keep mask rules in place due to a rise in cases of Covid-19.

These will be reviewed again in two weeks, and are likely change from rules to guidance by 4 April.

Ms Sturgeon said a sharp rise in infections was putting "significant pressure on hospital capacity" but that vaccines were still giving people good protection.

She also said that mass testing will be wound down in April, with routine testing and contact tracing to end by May.

Mary Evans Picture Library

She added: "I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services.

"However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly."

Ms Sturgeon also reminded people that the lifting of other measures showed there was "steady progress back to normal life and a more sustainable way of managing this virus".