A 120-year-old skeleton of a crocodile discovered under a Welsh school classroom has gone on display.

The weird find was made when builders lifted the floorboards of a Rhondda Cynon Taf school during renovation work.

Until then the story of a creature buried beneath the school was thought to be a myth.

Now the "legendary" saltwater crocodile has pride of place in the school after more than two years of restoration.

As part of Newsround's Press Pack, the kids who go there gave us this report!