Kawasaki robot goat revealed by Kawasaki

Kazumichi Moriyama Fancy a ride on a robotic goat?

We've seen robot dogs, robot dolphins, and even robot krill - but now we have a robot goat!

Kawasaki robotics revealed the RHP Bex - a giant robotic goat - at the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) in Japan.

Bex has light-up horns, wheels on its knees that allow it to move around faster when it lowers its legs, and it can carry around 100kg - that's about the same weight as a Giant Panda!

The engineers who built Bex also showed off 'Friends' - a human-like robot that they hope can help to take care of elderly people one day.

What animal is Bex inspired by?

Getty Images Bex is inspired by the Ibex, a mountain goat that is incredibly tough

The engineers who designed Bex were inspired by Ibex.

Ibex are wild goats that live high up in the mountains of Europe, Asia and Africa - which makes them pretty tough!

They are incredibly nimble, and can jump almost two metres into the air from a standing start.

The engineers who created Bex hope that it can help farmers by carrying heavy crops and inspecting plants using its cameras.