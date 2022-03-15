Northern lights: Incredible aurora borealis lights up Scottish skies
The aurora borealis, which are also known as the Northern Lights, were visible across many parts of Scotland during the night on Monday. Take a look at some of the amazing pictures people captured of the phenomenon!
These images of the lights were taken right across Scotland, from Orkney in the north of the country, to Dumfries and Galloway in the south. How spectacular do all the photos look!
OLLY79/BBC WEATHER WATCHERS
The lights certainly look magical, but there's also some pretty interesting science behind it all.
GORDON MACKIE
The Sun has a big part to play. It creates what's known as 'solar wind', which is a stream of tiny charged particles which escape from it. The particles in the solar wind contain lots of energy.
DARREN CHISHOLM/BBC WEATHER WATCHERS
When the wind reaches Earth, it interacts with the planet's magnetic field. The particles in the solar wind are guided along the magnetic field towards the Earth's north and south poles.
DAVID/BBC WEATHER WATCHERS
However, some solar wind particles get past the magnetic field and travels towards Earth, and this causes something pretty cool to happen.
MICHELLE C/BBC WEATHER WATCHERS
The solar wind interacts with the Earth's atmosphere. This leads the particles in the solar wind to hit the particles in the Earth’s atmosphere releasing energy and this is what creates the Northern Lights!
ALAN TOUGH
The aurora borealis can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and 'dance'.