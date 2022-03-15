Check out this huge elephant banquet!

National Elephant Day in Thailand in on 13 March, a day which celebrates an animal which holds importance in the country's culture. Nearly 60 elephants were brought together to mark the occasion.
The day was first introduced by the Thai government in 1998. It's celebrated every year on the day when the white elephant was added to the old version of the Thai flag.
Elephants are a big source of national pride for Thailand and they play an important part in the country's history. They've been used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.
This event took place at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province.
The elephants were treated to a huge banquet to celebrate. A whopping two tonnes of fruits and vegetables were laid out on an eight-metre wide table for the animals to munch on.
The colourful fruit selection included watermelons, bananas and pineapples.
Despite the importance elephants hold in Thai culture, it's not all good news for the animals. Animal rights groups have long been calling for the elephant camps in Thailand to end animal shows and rides, branding the shows as a form of animal abuse.