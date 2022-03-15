Red Nose Day 2022: How are you raising money?

Getty Images How are raising money for Red Nose Day?

It's approaching that time again - Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is just around the corner!

The event, which returns for its incredible 36th year, will see people right across the UK take on epic challenges to raise money for those in need.

Red Nose Day's famous Friday night telethon will also be back on TV screens across the nation. Audiences will be able to tune into the live show on the 18 March from 7pm.

A number of famous faces have already taken on some pretty impressive feats to raise money for Comic Relief.

Radio 1 presenter Jordan North completed a gruelling 100-mile row from London all the way to his home town of Burnley, raising more than £700,000 in the process.

Olympic diver Tom Daley rowed, cycled, swam and ran all the way from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford to his hometown of Plymouth over four days.

PA Media Tom Daley completed his Red Nose Day challenge over four days

And BBC weather forecaster Owain Williams and TV presenter Angellica Bell have now begun what may very well be the craziest egg and spoon race of all time!

PA Media TV presenter Angellica Bell and her team are racing weather forecaster Owain Williams and his crew across the Lake District

The pair along with their teammates are taking part in a four-day battle where they'll be attempting to balance Red Noses on spoons as they race across the Lake District. They'll be making their way from Elterwater to the finish line at Buttermere.

PA Media The race will take place over four days

Some incredible fundraising activities have taken place so far, and there's no doubt there'll be many more to come, including many from YOU! We want to know what you'll be getting up to mark the day.

Perhaps you'll be doing a spot of baking for Comic Relief, donning fancy dress on the day, or maybe a sponsored silence is more your thing? Whatever it is you're doing, we want to hear from you! You can send in your photos and videos below, or leave us a comment.

