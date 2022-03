It might sound a bit un-poo-sual, but this zoo has been using re-poo-sable energy to heat their zoo!

Keepers at Marwell Zoo have been collecting poo from endangered species like zebras, antelopes, and wild donkey's to create special 'biomass' pellets.

These poo pellets are used as fuel to heat a boiler in the Tropical House - saving around 220 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Ricky has been finding out more...