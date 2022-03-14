play
Ukraine: Send in your questions about what's happening

Last updated at 17:26
children-ukraine.Getty Images
These children have arrived safely at a train station in Krakow in Poland, after leaving Ukraine because of the war

It is now over two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

The war has meant more than two million people have left their homes in Ukraine to escape the fighting.

Lots of Ukrainian people's lives have changed in a big way as a result of the war, with many children and young people affected.

We're going to be speaking to James Waterhouse - the BBC reporter in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv - and want to ask him as many of your questions as we can.

james-waterhouse.
James Waterhouse has been reporting from the Ukraine's capital city Kyiv

It's normal for you to have lots of questions about what's happening and why.

BBC correspondent James Waterhouse has been reporting on the war from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

We'll be chatting to him soon and he'll try to answer as many of your questions as he can.

So, if you have any questions about the situation in Ukraine, leave them in the comments section below and we'll put them to James.

Sometimes things that happen in the world can make us sad, anxious or confused.

It's important to remember that upsetting stories are in the news because they are rare - they don't happen very often.

If you're upset by anything in the news, we have lots of advice here.

  • What is the reason Putin invaded Ukraine in the first place?

  • How badly are the stock markets and prices for everything be affected?

  • 1:What will happen when the war ends
    2:why did putin invade in the first place
    3:is there anything else we can do to help

  • When the war ends and Ukraine wins how will Ukraine people settle back in or if Russia (Putin) is successful with the invasion what will happen to Ukraine, Ukrainians, Russians and the rest of the world?

  • 1. Will there be fighting/bombs here?
    2. Will my dad/older male relative have to go fight if they are not in the military?
    3. What did Ukraine do in the first place?

    • EcoBookWorm48 replied:
      Its not likely so don't worry it will be alright.😊

  • I am writing a letter to a MP to help Ukraine.😜

  • Will some of the families visit their country to see their loved one?

  • Why does President Putin want to declare a war over Ukraine?

  • Why did Putin want Ukraine, is it because Soviet Union or greed when will this war end

  • What can we do to help?

  • Have you any idea when this war will be over

  • Will there be enough places for all young people to go to school?
    If so I hope they make new friends 😘❤️

  • Will the people who left the country go back to Ukraine when the war is over?

