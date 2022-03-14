Ukraine: Send in your questions about what's happening

It is now over two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.
The war has meant more than two million people have left their homes in Ukraine to escape the fighting.
Lots of Ukrainian people's lives have changed in a big way as a result of the war, with many children and young people affected.
We're going to be speaking to James Waterhouse - the BBC reporter in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv - and want to ask him as many of your questions as we can.
It's normal for you to have lots of questions about what's happening and why.
BBC correspondent James Waterhouse has been reporting on the war from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.
We'll be chatting to him soon and he'll try to answer as many of your questions as he can.
So, if you have any questions about the situation in Ukraine, leave them in the comments section below and we'll put them to James.
Sometimes things that happen in the world can make us sad, anxious or confused.
It's important to remember that upsetting stories are in the news because they are rare - they don't happen very often.
If you're upset by anything in the news, we have lots of advice here.
Diya
2:why did putin invade in the first place
3:is there anything else we can do to help
2. Will my dad/older male relative have to go fight if they are not in the military?
3. What did Ukraine do in the first place?
If so I hope they make new friends 😘❤️
