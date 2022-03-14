Ukraine: Send in your questions about what's happening

Getty Images These children have arrived safely at a train station in Krakow in Poland, after leaving Ukraine because of the war

It is now over two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

The war has meant more than two million people have left their homes in Ukraine to escape the fighting.

Lots of Ukrainian people's lives have changed in a big way as a result of the war, with many children and young people affected.

We're going to be speaking to James Waterhouse - the BBC reporter in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv - and want to ask him as many of your questions as we can.

Send in your questions

James Waterhouse has been reporting from the Ukraine's capital city Kyiv

It's normal for you to have lots of questions about what's happening and why.

BBC correspondent James Waterhouse has been reporting on the war from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

We'll be chatting to him soon and he'll try to answer as many of your questions as he can.

So, if you have any questions about the situation in Ukraine, leave them in the comments section below and we'll put them to James.

Sometimes things that happen in the world can make us sad, anxious or confused.

It's important to remember that upsetting stories are in the news because they are rare - they don't happen very often.

If you're upset by anything in the news, we have lots of advice here.